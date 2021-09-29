hot BPD: Two crashes result in OWI arrests Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Two Beloit residents were arrested following two separate intoxicated driving crashes on Monday and Tuesday in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.Officers responded at around 7:03 a.m. on Monday to the intersection of State Street and East Grand Avenue where a car had crashed into a traffic signal.The driver, Benjamin G. Alex, 24, was cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense, inattentive driving and operating while revoked-fourth offense.At around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday a car had missed a turn and went over a curb at the intersection of Hackett and Whipple streets.David J. Nevel, 60, was arrested for OWI-fourth offense following a traffic stop, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Owi Crash Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Arson suspect arrested in Beloit after multiple incidents Teen bound over for trial in Nelson Avenue shooting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime