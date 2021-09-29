vehicle_crash_stock
Buy Now

BELOIT—Two Beloit residents were arrested following two separate intoxicated driving crashes on Monday and Tuesday in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Officers responded at around 7:03 a.m. on Monday to the intersection of State Street and East Grand Avenue where a car had crashed into a traffic signal.

The driver, Benjamin G. Alex, 24, was cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense, inattentive driving and operating while revoked-fourth offense.

At around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday a car had missed a turn and went over a curb at the intersection of Hackett and Whipple streets.

David J. Nevel, 60, was arrested for OWI-fourth offense following a traffic stop, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you