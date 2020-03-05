BELOIT — The Beloit Police Department could see some changes in the wake of the Dec. 10, 2019 fatal officer-involved shooting, from additional training to new equipment and the potential for additional mental health resources for officers.
A meeting scheduled Wednesday attracted around 20 community residents.
Police department command staff, led by Chief David Zibolski, addressed the group gathered at the Merrill Community Center, providing a rundown of the department’s use of force policy.
Command staff also discussed the Dec. 10 police-involved death of Montay S. Penning, 23, who was shot and killed by three Beloit police officers in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Capt. Andre Sayles, a 15-year veteran of the department, highlighted the department’s structure for using force and how the incidents are reported after the fact. Of the department’s 54,479 calls for service in 2019, 3,555 arrests were made in which varying degrees of force were used by officers 117 times.
That figure correlates to force being used during a call for service 0.2% of the time, Sayles said, in line with the national average for use of force by officers across the country.
Beloit Police Inspector Tom Stigler ran through the events of Penning’s death. On Feb. 7, the three officers involved in the incident were cleared and the shooting was ruled justified by Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary following a Wisconsin Department of Justice independent investigation.
The Dec. 10 incident started after a Beloit officer reported a stolen vehicle from a Portland Avenue convenience store. Less than two hours after that, a Rock County deputy reported hearing shots fired from a vehicle matching the description near Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue.
A vehicle chase ensued and a suspect, later identified as Penning, fled the area. He was located near Harrison Avenue, prompting a foot chase. The vehicle was later found to contain fired shell casings that matched the gun later found in Penning’s possession, according to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Penning was shot by police after officers observed him to be armed and reported that Penning pointed a handgun, that was later found to be empty, at police while on a foot chase through Harrison Avenue.
That handgun, Zibolski said, is linked to multiple incidents of violent crime in Beloit. The handgun was reported stolen from Milton in 2018.
Through an investigation, Zibolski said the handgun was linked to a Dec. 5 shots fired incident in Beloit; two incidents on Dec. 7 including a shots fired incident in Beloit; and a non-fatal shooting in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville in which Penning was identified to be a suspect; a Dec. 9 shots fired incident in Beloit; and a Dec. 10 shots fired incident a mere nine hours before the fatal police shooting.
“While this is obviously tragic, there were lots of opportunities for Mr. Penning to make a different decision,” Zibolski said. “It’s obviously very traumatic for the family and our officers.”
Zibolski declined to comment on specifics of the investigations, saying that speaking further could jeopardize the cases going forward.
In response to the incident, Zibolski said the department would host department-wide policy training updates with officers regarding officer-involved shootings.
No major policy shifts or personnel moves will be made following the shooting due to the officers being cleared in the case and that no policy violations were found in the internal review process, Zibolski said.
The department will consider starting an annual or bi-annual mental health checkup for officers, as well as forming a peer support team, Zibolski added.
Of the three officers involved in Penning’s death, two were wearing body cameras. Only one was active during the incident.
Body cameras worn by officers have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated. One of the automatic triggers for the camera, includes when a rifle lock is activated. That doesn’t apply for handguns.
In response, Zibolski said the department was working with the body camera manufacturer Axon to potentially test holster trigger equipment that would automatically activate body cameras when a weapon is drawn by officers in the field.
“It’s brand new technology and it just came out,” Zibolski said. “We were told about it and we requested demo models from Axon.”
A major issue identified in review, Zibolski said, was the department’s inability to communicate via one channel with Rock County deputies and Town of Beloit officers. That issue was raised before the shooting, and could lead to future discussions between the Rock County Communications Center, he added.
The department will hold an additional community meeting on March 11. That meeting will provide information to residents on what to do when pulled over by police. The meeting will cover rights of motorists and the parameters for the police for the safety of officers and the community. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
