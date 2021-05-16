BELOIT—Beloit police are responding to complaints of hypodermic needles being left on city streets after a needle was reportedly found near a local elementary school.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said the department was aware of needles “in various places” around Beloit. Needles, outside of medical settings, are commonly used to inject various drugs into the bloodstream.
Prior to the department issuing a statement, a Facebook post in the “Community events & public information for Beloit WI & surrounding areas” group showed a member had found what appeared to be a needle across the street near the main entrance to Gaston Elementary School.
The post, which was shared by an administrator of the Facebook group that has over 2,000 members, urged residents contact Beloit police about the problem.
Flanagan said the issue was “not a problem unique to (Beloit),” noting that the department does do public service education with kids in Beloit schools about “items they find and if they should pick them up or leave them alone.”
“This is usually done in the spring as the snow melts and the needle litterbugs gear starts getting located. Because we weren’t able to do any education with them, and with the messages coming in, we wanted to reach out now,” Flanagan said in response to the problem.
If a resident finds a needle which is on the ground and is capped, adults can “use a set of gloves and put the needle in a container like a water bottle, soda bottle etc, and get throw it in the garbage,” Flanagan said. “Do not ever attempt to recap a needle.”
The sergeant also addressed a concern that if a person who has a needle in their possession could be charged with a paraphernalia possession offense.
“You cannot be arrested for that charge if that is what you have,” Flanagan said. “If you find a bundle of powdery substance with the needle, then you need to call (police) for sure to gather that. Again, please understand we are not asking you to go out and be collecting needles in some unsafe fashion, but with a set of gloves or with a decent barrier putting a capped needle into something solid is an option.”