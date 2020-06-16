BELOIT—Beloit police were aware of two additional shootings that occurred over the June 5 weekend and did not immediately notify the public, with the department citing the complexity of the investigations as reason for the delay.
Between 11:16 p.m. on June 5 and 11:20 p.m. on June 7, four shootings were reported to police, with officers following leads
Beloit police chief David Zibolski said the department did not follow established internal communication procedures due to the number of calls for service, subsequent simultaneous investigations and delayed reporting of injuries by victims in the shootings.
“This information was not intentionally kept from the public,” Zibolski said. “We will make every effort to prevent this from occurring in the future.”
At 11:16 p.m. on June 5 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Journey Weathers Jr., 18, of Beloit, was shot and received minor injuries. The incident was originally investigated as a shots fired complaint.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the department was notified on June 6 of Weathers’ gunshot wound after he reported to a local hospital for treatment.
The second shooting occurred at around 3:28 p.m. on June 6 near Dewey and Copeland avenues when an unidentified Beloit man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The department was notified on June 12 of the shooting, Millard said, but did not provide further information regarding the second shooting.
The victim was treated outside of Rock County, but initially denied being shot in Beloit when contacted by law enforcement, Millard said.
The third shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. on June 7 when Willie Bland, 38, of Beloit, and Diangello Bradley, 30, of Beloit, were shot near Burton and Moore streets. The pair called for medical assistance near Burton Street and Madison Road. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Bland was treated at a local hospital and released. Bradley refused treatment.
Elijah Baxton, 20, of Beloit, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on June 7. He was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Both the Burton Street and Grand Avenue shootings were reported on June 8.
No suspects have yet been identified by police.
“We will not be naming any suspects or commenting on potential leads so that we do not compromise the investigation,” Millard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.