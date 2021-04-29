BELOIT—A motorcyclist who struck an SUV on April 22 while driving on Henry Avenue in Beloit has died of his injuries, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police said the 41-year-old man died of his injuries on Thursday.
The motorcyclist collided with the SUV at about 9 a.m. The SUV had the right of way, police said.
A 31-year-old Beloit woman who also was on a motorcycle laid her bike down, the department said.
The man was cited for no motorcycle endorsement, crossing the center line, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and no insurance. The female motorcyclist was cited for no motorcycle endorsement and no insurance. The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Beloit male, will be cited for operating after suspension.
Police said the accident reconstruction showed that speed and reckless driving played a factor in the crash. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, the department said.