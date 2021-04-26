BELOIT — A Monroe man was arrested on April 23 following a brief chase with Beloit police that resulted in possible intoxicated driving, fleeing and drug charges.
An officer in the area of Park and Copleland avenues observed a black Jeep with a broken front wheel traveling north on Park Avenue. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle fled and was later pulled over at Henry and Wisconsin avenues, police said.
The driver, William E. King, 39, of Monroe, was arrested for possible operating while intoxicated-second offense, fleeing an officer, and possession of heroin.