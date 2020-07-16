A man was shot Thursday night in Beloit and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Beloit police.
The shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Harvey Street, police said. At 10:15 p.m., the department requested people avoid the area.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said did not have information including the victim's age or gender as of 10:30 p.m.
No further information would be released on Thursday night, Millard said.
The incident remains under investigation, and marks the tenth time someone in Beloit was wounded by gunfire this year.
