A man was shot Thursday night in Beloit and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Beloit police. 

The shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Harvey Street, police said. At 10:15 p.m., the department requested people avoid the area. 

Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said did not have information including the victim's age or gender as of 10:30 p.m. 

No further information would be released on Thursday night, Millard said. 

The incident remains under investigation, and marks the tenth time someone in Beloit was wounded by gunfire this year. 

