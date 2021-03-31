BELOIT — A 33-year-old Beloit man has died following a shooting Tuesday night in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded at around 11:37 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue and found the the victim who was suffering from a gunshot injury. Police said the unidentified man was shot while outside in the street.
No suspect or suspects have been identified by police as of Wednesday, and no further details were available from the department regarding the fatal shooting.
A neighbor in the area of the shooting who spoke to the Beloit Daily News on condition of anonymity, said she heard a gunshot before going outside and seeing a man down near the corner of West Grand Avenue and Moore Street. She said other neighbors in the area attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man before police arrived on the scene.
Beloit police confirmed the incident did not appear to involve a home invasion prior to the fatal shooting.
An investigation into Tuesday’s shooting remains ongoing.
The homicide marks the first fatal shooting in Beloit of 2021. In 2020, two homicides occurred in Beloit.
On Oct. 3, 2020, Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed near the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues. The mother of five was caught in a crossfire during a disturbance involving a large group. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Edward D. Wiggins, 50, of Beloit, was fatally shot following an alleged argument with Mario T. Tucker, 34, of Beloit, at a group rehabilitation home in the 1000 block of Tenth Street. Tucker is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. On March 25, Rock County Branch 1 Judge Karl Hanson denied a motion to modify bond and also ruled Tucker was mentally fit to proceed in the case following a competency review. He remains in custody at the Rock County jail.
To date, Beloit police have investigated three non-fatal shootings and one homicide in 2021.
On Jan. 17, a 34-year-old Beloit man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 500 block of Eighth Street. No arrests have been made in the case.
On Feb. 7, a 43-year-old Beloit man was shot while in a vehicle and received non-life-threatening injuries near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues. Znobian A. McAdory, 22, of Beloit, was arrested following the incident and court records allege he shot the man who was identified as McAdory’s stepfather. McAdory has pleaded not guilty in the case that remains pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
On Feb. 27, a 20-year-old Beloit man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound. On Wednesday, Beloit police confirmed the shooting did occur within city limits, but did not provide further information.