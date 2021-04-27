BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department says it believes juvenile suspects are behind reports of vandalism at the Lincoln Academy construction site.
The department has investigated two reports of vandalism at the site at 680 Henry Ave. since last year.
A report was given to police that on Aug. 9, 2020, a window on a piece of construction equipment was shattered that caused $600 in damages.
On Nov. 30, 2020, two windows of the school were shot out by B.B. guns that caused around $1,000 in damages, police said.
No arrests have been made in either case.