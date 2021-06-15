BELOIT — For the first time in over a year, the Beloit Police Department and Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties teamed up with Beloit residents to host a long-awaited listening session and family cookout on Tuesday at Vernon Park.
Around 75 police and fire department staff, along with many families, came together for an evening of camaraderie and to celebrate the slow crawl back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic really impacted how we were able to interact with the community,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “We are very grateful to be where we are at today. This is something we’ve missed for quite some time.”
The department will host regular meetings with the community in the future, Sayles added.
“This is a great way for us to continue to establish strong connections with young people in Beloit,” Sayles said. “It takes the officers out of their official duties on patrol and puts them in a position to interact positively with our community. It’s great to see such a diverse group of people out here tonight.”
Due to recent incidents of gun violence, including a fatal shooting on June 7, Sayles said the community events are more important than ever.
“We need to continue to come together as a community and that’s what we’re able to do tonight,” he added. “This is something we know is vital to success as a department and for the community to thrive as a whole.”
Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry said the pandemic had impacted the organization’s scope of services, posing various challenges related to providing vital services to people in need.
“It really forced us to think of new ways to interact with the community,” Perry said. “These events are what it’s all about. We are so happy and excited to be back out and having these interactions again. We want to send a clear message that our parks are safe and our neighborhoods are safe, and we will stand united and we are better together.”
Another community event involving Community Action and the police department will be held 6—7:30 p.m. today in Summit Park.