BELOIT — Gunfire was reported on Sunday night on Royce Avenue in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At around 5:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue.
A male suspect who was a passenger in a black sedan was observed firing shots at a vehicle parked on the road. An individual who was in the parked vehicle may have fired back at the black sedan. Both vehicles fled the area, and fired cartridge casings were recovered by police.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com.