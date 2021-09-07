BELOIT - The Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs once again are receiving a $260,000 Community Impact Grant from United Way Blackhawk Region (UWBR).
In an interview Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Mark Rand provided information on the grant news and gave updates on the new Beloit facility, upgrades to its South Beloit building and its fundraising progress.
Rand said the United Way grant runs from 2021 to 2023. The Clubs have received the competitive grant for several years. The funds will be used for youth development programming offered at the Beloit and South Beloit clubs.
“We are proud to be a UWBR partner and truly humbled for their continued support and investment in our organization and the youth of our communities,” Rand said. “Since 1955, Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs have been inspiring and enabling young people to become productive, caring citizens, and to assure that every young person has the opportunity to realize a great future.”
Rand also said the new Stateline Boys & Girls Club facility at 202 Maple Ave. is about 60% complete, with plans to move children into the new space in January. A ground breaking was held for the new facility on April 5.
He said the structure should be fully enclosed by the end of September. The masonry has been finished; drywall is being added; metal roofing is being put on; and soffit and fascia are being completed. The parking lot will be completed in mid-October. The landscaping along the creek and the field has begun and will be graded in the next two weeks.
“All of the interior walls have been framed,” Rand added.
The renovation work in South Beloit began two weeks ago. The lower and upper gym are being renovated, and new flooring is being installed throughout the facility. The parking lot will be redone in October and the counter area will get renovations in December.
“We are hopeful that all renovations will be done by the end of the year,” Rand said.
The Club is at 98% of its fundraising goal of $5.5 million for the Beloit and South Beloit projects.
“No gift is too large or too small,” Rand added.
Rand said the Clubs positively impact youth through the Club’s core areas of academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Clubs help youth develop by teaching them to make positive choices and providing opportunities for a brighter future.
Currently, the Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs in Beloit and South Beloit provide Youth Development programming to over 3,000 Stateline Area youth.
The campaign can be followed on the club’s website www.statelinebgc.org/capital-campaign for updates or to make donations. For more information, contact Rand at 608-365-8874 or mrand@statelinebgc.org.