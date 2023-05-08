Dan Schooff, left, vice president of advancement at Beloit College, poses for a photo with Eric Boynton outside Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Boynton recently was named the 12th president of Beloit College.
BELOIT — Eric Boynton, who recently was named the 12th president of Beloit College, will not give the president’s address during the college’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. However, as the current provost and dean of the college, he will have a role at the ceremony. He will read the names of each graduate.
“I have the hardest job — to pronounce the names correctly,” Boynton said.
Boynton is looking forward to commencement ceremonies, and although this will be his fourth commencement event at Beloit College, it will be only his second traditional graduation event at the college. He noted his first commencement in 2020 was done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, ceremonies were spread over several days with small groups of graduates as COVID precautions still were in place. Last year, the college returned to its traditional ceremony with all graduates and families present.
“Commencement is an exciting time,” he said.
It also is an exciting time for Boynton, as he prepares to take the helm of Beloit College, which has a tradition in education dating back to 1846.
“This is a very competitive climate and the college has to adapt and innovate to provide an education that resonates with the students and parents,” Boynton said.
Beloit College has an enrollment of about 1,000 students, and to maintain and grow the enrollment is one of the priorities Boynton has on his list of tasks as the new president.
He said one way to attract more students is to stress the curriculum and programs offered by the college and emphasize how they can lead to productive careers.
“Career readiness is woven into the curriculum,” Boynton said.
Beloit College emphasizes mentorship by partnering with local business leaders as well as alumni. In the Career Channels program, students can choose a career channel and be linked with an alumni in that career field. Career Channels include Sports, Fitness and Recreation; Justice and Rights; Health and Healing and Business and Entrepreneurship.
Boynton also is looking forward to Impact Beloit. The initiative seeks to link community-based learning and career-readiness programs through engagement with community organizations and businesses. A $9 million grant was presented by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in February of 2022 for the community engagement center. The grant was issued to help pay for a renovation and expansion of the Robert Morse Library at Beloit College where Impact Beloit will be based.
Impact Beloit will be launched in the fall at the Powerhouse student center and once the library renovations are complete in the fall of 2024, Impact Beloit will be operating from the library, Boynton said.
Fundraising is another task Boynton will be making a priority as president.
The bulk of Beloit College’s funds comes from student enrollment, grants and donor contributions, so fundraising is a key part of the president’s job. Boynton said the college raises about $15 million a year from donors.
He said it is an enjoyable part of the job to reconnect with alumni and friends of the college.
“I talk about the value of this place and remind alumni how it has benefited them,” Boynton said.
He noted the college recently held its annual Giving Day. In that single day, about $500,000 was raised, he said.
Boynton came to Beloit College following an 18-year career at Allegany College in Meadville, Pennsylvania.
“It was very close in mission, scope and size compared to Beloit,” Boynton said.
Because of the similarities between the two colleges, he was aware of Beloit College, and when the opening in Beloit came up he was very interested in the position.
He has enjoyed the relationships he has established on campus and in the community.
“It is great to be side-by-side with people who are pulling for the students,” he said.
Boynton and his wife, Julie, will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary in June. They have a son, Jake, who is living in Pittsburg, and a daughter, Emma, who is a sophomore in college.