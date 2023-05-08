Dan Schooff and Eric Boynton
Dan Schooff, left, vice president of advancement at Beloit College, poses for a photo with Eric Boynton outside Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Boynton recently was named the 12th president of Beloit College.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Eric Boynton, who recently was named the 12th president of Beloit College, will not give the president’s address during the college’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. However, as the current provost and dean of the college, he will have a role at the ceremony. He will read the names of each graduate.

“I have the hardest job — to pronounce the names correctly,” Boynton said.