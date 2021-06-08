CLINTON—Everyone’s invited to a free country music concert at BOXCARS Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., on Saturday.
Owner Tim Pogorelski is putting on the concert with the Craig Gerdes Band to reintroduce The Lightning Outdoor Theatre, otherwise known as The LOT, near the tavern. The outdoor venue can accommodate up to 500 people and a full lineup of ticketed summer concerts will follow at the venue. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with the concert set for 7:30 p.m.
The LOT, which opened in August 2019, had to cancel several shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May it hosted a Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra fundraiser with CJ Solar.
After the long pandemic year, Pogorelski said he is excited to let people see the new venue again.
“Get outside. It’s a beautiful little venue. Hear some great music and enjoy a nice night under the stars,” Pogorelski said.
The LOT operates similar to many outdoor music venues, requiring people to have tickets to enter the fenced in area. No carry-ins, large purses or backpacks will be allowed. Once inside, attendees will receive wristbands. Individuals who leave cannot re-enter. The LOT employs a security service to enforce the rules.
People are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. There is bar service with beer and mixed drinks in addition to food such as BOXCARS “world-famous” hot diggedies—bacon-wrapped and deep-fried jumbo hot dogs—a brat special and either pulled pork sandwiches or burgers with chips and a beverage. Pulled pork sandwiches will be for sale during the June 12 concert.
“It’s a nice area, beautiful stage, professional sound and lights and a concession area,” Pogorelski said.
There also will be clean and sanitized porta-potties, including one that is handicapped accessible.
For more information or to get tickets, people can call BOXCARS at 608-676-1149, visit boxcarspubandgrub.com or reserve spots through nightout.com.
“Ask The LOT—Lightning Outdoor Theatre” also has its own Facebook page.