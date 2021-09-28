Even with federal public health guidance now recommending people receive COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the scope and rollout of the additional shots are limited, including here in the Stateline Area.
So far, booster doses are only authorized for people who have received the Pfizer vaccine for their original vaccine series following updated guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Locally, the Rock County Health Department said Tuesday its position was in line with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) current recommendations regarding booster doses.
“We will likely be hearing more in the near future about whether or not booster doses are recommended for the Moderna and J&J vaccines,” said Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
Current public health guidance recommends people age 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings and people ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions should receive a Pfizer booster vaccine dose. People 18 to 49 with certain health conditions and people 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmissions may choose to get the Pfizer booster dose.
“Although the COVID vaccines still provide a strong level of protection from the original vaccination series, it will be important for the higher risk groups to get a booster dose to strengthen and prolong that protection,” Turner said.
Turner added the health department would discuss booster shots as its main topic for the bi-weekly media briefing.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department is now offering those eligible for a booster dose starting this week, with doses available through health systems or local pharmacies. If residents received their initial dose from the health department, they will receive an invitation from the health department to schedule a booster dose appointment based on information provided at initial vaccination.
A booster dose serves a different purpose than the additional dose recommended in early August for certain immunocompromised people.
The additional doses are for people with certain medical conditions or who are receiving certain treatments leaving them moderately or severely immunocompromised and who may not have built a strong enough immune response after their initial vaccine. In contrast, a "booster dose" refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after their initial vaccination, but that protection decreased over time.
To schedule an initial vaccination in Rock County, visit www.RockCountyShot.com.
To register for initial vaccination in Winnebago County, visit www.winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9tVVc8oG1EFpL4V.