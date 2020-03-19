SPRINGFIELD—Boone and Winnebago counties had the highest unemployment rates among Illinois 102 counties in January, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 9.7% in January, up from 6% in December and up from 7.4% in January of 2019.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 7.7% in January, up from 5.8% in December and up from 6.6% in January of 2019.
Boone and Winnebago counties had the top two highest jobless rates in the state in January.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois at 2.2% in January, unchanged from December, but down from 3.2% reported in January of 2019.
Other area counties reported only a slight increase in the unemployment rate. Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in January, up slightly from 4.3% in December and down from 6% in January of 2019. Ogle County had a jobless rate of 6% in January, up from 5% in December, but down from 6.8% in January of 2019.
Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.9% in January, up from 5.5% in December and up from 7.6% in January of 2019.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 12.6% in January, up from 6% in December and up from 8.9% in January of 2019.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.3% in January, up from 4.2% in December, but down from 6.2% in January of 2019.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in January.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.