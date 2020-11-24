As people start getting in the holiday spirit this week, we are reminding residents to think about less fortunate families who would really appreciate a donation to the Books for Kids campaign.
If you could take a little time to look through your book shelves, closets and basements, maybe you will find a children’s book that could bring a little joy to a child this holiday season.
We are asking residents in the Stateline Area to donate gently used books appropriate for children. No dictionaries, encyclopedias or text books please.
Book donations can be dropped off at seven locations where we have placed Books for Kids boxes.
The books can be dropped off locations include:
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Schnuck’s, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe.
Although the Beloit Daily News office at 444 E. Grand Ave. is closed to the public, anyone who wishes to drop off books can knock on the door and someone will collect the book donations.
Monetary donations also will be accepted. The money collected will be used to purchase new books to add to those collected during the drive. Checks can be made out to Books for Kids and sent to the Beloit Daily News at 444 E. Grand Ave. in Suite 102.
The Books for Kids drive will end on Dec. 10, so please consider donating a book or making a monetary donation soon.
This is the 34th year for the Books for Kids drive and it has been a success for so many years thanks to the generosity of the people of the Stateline Area.