BELOIT—When it comes to holiday gifts, sometimes the simpler the better.
Giving a book to a child is such a simple gift. It doesn’t need batteries, download from a website or complicated assembly instructions. And, it can set a child on a lifetime journey of learning.
With that in mind, the Beloit Daily News and it’s local library and business partners will be presenting the 35th Annual Books for Kids campaign. Once again we are asking local residents to donate gently used books appropriate for children, new children’s books or monetary donations so we can buy new books for local children.
Take a look at your closets and book shelves. Are there any children’s books that are just gathering dust that you can donate? We want them, and more importantly, area children want them for gifts this holiday season.
This year, the books will be donated to children through the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs in Beloit and South Beloit. We also are donating books to the Defy Domestic Abuse—Beloit holiday drive for families they have served over the last year.
The book collection campaign runs through Dec. 16 at which time Beloit Daily News staff will deliver the books to the two recipient agencies.
We ask that books appropriate for children be donated, and please no encyclopedias, dictionaries or text books.
To make donations easy, book collection boxes have been set up at several locations in the Stateline Area. Books can be dropped off in book collection boxes that are decorated with bright holiday gift wrap at the following locations:
- The Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
Residents also are reminded they can support two worthy causes at once at the Beloit Public Library. Those who purchase used books from the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) shelves and then drop those books in the Books for Kids box are supporting the library and the book drive at the same time.
Monetary donations can be made by dropping them off at the Beloit Daily News or mailing them to Beloit Daily News c/o Books for Kids, 444 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. Please make checks out to Beloit Daily News/Books for Kids.
The Books for Kids campaign has been able to provide hundreds of books to area children each year and it has been successful for more than three decades thanks to the generosity of the people of the Stateline Area and the libraries and businesses who partner with the Beloit Daily News in this campaign.
We ask everyone to make a child’s holiday season a little brighter this year by giving them the gift of reading—a gift that will last their entire life.