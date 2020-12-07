BELOIT—The final days of the Books for Kids campaign are upon us and the people of the Stateline Area once again have demonstrated their generosity is beyond compare.
Because we wanted to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beloit Daily News staff have been using sanitary wipes on the books that have been brought back to the office so far. More than 1,000 books have been disinfected and are ready to be delivered to the Salvation Army. But, books still are being collected at the Books for Kids collection sites.
The book boxes all will be collected Thursday when this years campaign officially ends.
Books still can be donated at the following locations:
- Bushel and Peck’s Local Market, 328 State St.
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Woodmans Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Schnuck’s, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe.
The Beloit Daily News also is accepting books, but the office is close to the public.
Those who want to donate books should knock on the door during business hours and someone will take the books.
Many people also have donated money to the Books for Kids drive and staff recently bought dozens of new books which also will be donated to the Salvation Army and they in turn will distribute them to children in the area.
The Optimist Club of Beloit once again presented its traditional donation to the book drive and we are eternally grateful for this local organization’s support through the years.
I will admit, we had our doubts that this year’s book drive would be successful due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the people of the Stateline Area showed up with loads of support and boxes full of books. We thank you all so very much and we can’t wait to see how many more books we receive before the campaign ends.