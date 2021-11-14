ANTIGO, Wis.—A $1 million cash bond has been set for Derek D. Goplin, the Antigo man charged with the murder of his mother, 63-year-old Susan Reese.
Goplin, 38, faces four felony charges: first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, first degree reckless injury and first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Goplin and District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert appeared before Judge John Rhode via Zoom, while one of Goplin’s attorneys, Jessica Fehrenbach, was present in the courtroom. The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes, as Fehrenbach did not object to Gebert’s request for the $1 million bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Nov. 1, officers discovered the crime scene at an Eighth Avenue residence while conducting a welfare check, where they found that Reese had been stabbed.
Officers learned that a neighbor has security cameras, which showed footage of Goplin leaving the residence with his 5-year-old son at 5:15 p.m. the previous day. That child was later found safe by a Waukesha police officer at a motel complex.
The search for Goplin extended into the evening of Nov. 3, when at 7:40 p.m. Antigo police were notified Goplin had been taken into custody in Racine County.
He was located at a boat landing by a citizen, who believed Goplin was looking ill, and transported him to a hospital. The town of Waterford was notified about a red Ford Explorer at the boat landing, and that vehicle was determined to belong to Goplin. He was positively identified at the hospital in Burlington and taken into custody.
At a Nov. 4 press conference, Antigo Police Capt. Dan Duley stated that to his knowledge, this was the first homicide in Antigo in 33 years.