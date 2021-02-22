JANESVILLE — A Beloit man charged with shooting and wounding a man on Feb. 7 was denied a bond reduction during a hearing Monday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Defense attorney Barbara Gerber requested Judge John Wood lower the $2,500 cash bond for Znobian A. McAdory, 22, based on circumstances surrounding his ties to the community and financial status.
“I think the conditions are more than reasonable under these facts and circumstances as alleged,” Wood said.
McAdory is charged with shooting into a vehicle near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues that injured an unidentified 43-year-old man who was listed in court records as his step-father. The man was shot twice and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
McAdory was not given a new court date following Monday’s hearing, with Wood noting a scheduling order would be made in the coming days.