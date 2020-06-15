LOVES PARK - The discovery of a body in Windsor Lake on Sunday afternoon is being investigated by the Loves Park Police Department.
The body, discovered around 3:56 p.m. near the 7000 block of Windsor Lake Parkway, was in advanced stages of decomposition, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. No identification has been made on the body.
Toxicology test results are expected in about three weeks.
