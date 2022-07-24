Boating safety urged as fun season begins

River patrol and water rescue personnel are preparing for a busy boating season.

JANESVILLE—As the boating season is in full swing, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is stressing that boaters have fun on area waterways, but they do so safely and within the limits of the law.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued over 30 boating related citations and over 100 warnings in 2021.

