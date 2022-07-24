JANESVILLE—As the boating season is in full swing, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is stressing that boaters have fun on area waterways, but they do so safely and within the limits of the law.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued over 30 boating related citations and over 100 warnings in 2021.
“The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has two full-time deputies assigned to the Recreational Safety Division who patrol the Rock County waterways year-round,” Rock County Deputy Trevor Lund. “The busiest part of the season occurs between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when children are not in school.”
Lund has been a deputy with the Rock County’s Sheriff’s Office for over 15 years and has been policing the waterways for 14 years.
In 2019 the Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued 42 citations and 33 warnings. In 2020 there were 43 citations and 33 warnings issued, according to Lund.
The type of citations that Rock County Sheriff’s Office gives out are for a number of reasons. Lund provides a few examples below.
Fail to carry required number/type of readily accessible personal flotation devices (PFD).
Having a device for each person on board or being attended by boat.
Fail to wear required PFD while on a small pleasure craft.
Operate a personal watercraft without cutoff switches attached by a lanyard.
Fail to carry required fire extinguishing equipment.
Operate a personal watercraft greater than slow-no-wake within 100 feet of another boat.
If you’re born after January 1 1989 and operate a boat, without a valid safety certificate.
Allow riding on decks or gunwales.
Operating while intoxicated.
Operating a boat 16 feet or longer without a throwable PFD.
Fail to secure or cover storage batteries.
One of the common citations was to operate a craft without a valid safety certificate. The Sheriff’s Office offers two classes during the summer, but the last one was on July 9.
Beyond the certificate, Lund recommends people complete a safety inspection of their boat or vessel prior to going out on the water.
A recent boat related fatality is a reminder how important boating safety can be. On Saturday, a 74-year-old Milwaukee man was reported missing after the boat he was in hit a swell and he was thrown into the waters of Lake Monona near Madison. His body was recovered Sunday after an extensive search. Two passengers of a vessel were able to get to shore.