hot Boater safety courses set for Janesville, Edgerton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - Two boater safety education courses will be offered through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in June and July.Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989, is required to complete a Boater Safety Education Course in order to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft on Wisconsin waters.The first class will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 11 at the stock pavilion at the Rock County Fairgrounds in Janesville. Mandatory registration will be held at 6 p.m. May 24 at the fairgrounds.The second class will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 9 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. Mandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. June 20 at the conservation club.Online enrollment can be done at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/boater-education.A class fee of $10 per student will be collected at the in-person registration meeting.For information, email Deputy Trevor Lund at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Boater Safety Course Rock County Fairgrounds Edgerton Conservation Club Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash Beloit man killed in crash identified USS Beloit christening to be momentous day Beloit school superintendent is lone finalist for Stoughton superintendent job Janesville man accused of eighth OWI offense Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime