JANESVILLE - Two boater safety education courses will be offered through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in June and July.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989, is required to complete a Boater Safety Education Course in order to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft on Wisconsin waters.

The first class will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 11 at the stock pavilion at the Rock County Fairgrounds in Janesville. Mandatory registration will be held at 6 p.m. May 24 at the fairgrounds.

The second class will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 9 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. Mandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. June 20 at the conservation club.

Online enrollment can be done at  www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/boater-education.

A class fee of $10 per student will be collected at the in-person registration meeting.

For information, email Deputy Trevor Lund at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us.