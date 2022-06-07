JANESVILLE - A Boater Safety Education Course will be offered from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on July 9 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 1006 Stoughton Road, Edgerton.

The cost for the course is $10 per student. The class size is limited to 30 students. The Rock County Sheriff's Office is organizing the course.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1989, is required to complete a Boater Safety Education Course in order to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft on Wisconsin waters.

To register or for more information visit the site at www.co.rock.wi.us/.../recreation.../boater-education. For information, call Deputy Trevor Lund at 608-373-3816 or email him at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us.