JANESVILLE - A Boater Safety Education Course will be offered from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on July 9 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 1006 Stoughton Road, Edgerton.The cost for the course is $10 per student. The class size is limited to 30 students. The Rock County Sheriff's Office is organizing the course.Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1989, is required to complete a Boater Safety Education Course in order to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft on Wisconsin waters.To register or for more information visit the site at www.co.rock.wi.us/.../recreation.../boater-education. For information, call Deputy Trevor Lund at 608-373-3816 or email him at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us.