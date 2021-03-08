BELOIT—There’s still no resolution yet regarding the OrthoIllinois request to build a surgery center in the Gateway Business Park, and the Beloit Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for tonight has been postponed, according to City of Beloit Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington.
Pennington said Beloit Health System requested that the board reschedule its meeting to discuss the organization’s appeal to the OrthoIllinois proposal.
The meeting will be rescheduled “to a meeting date to be determined,” Pennington said.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is currently set for April 13, but it’s unclear if the appeal will be taken up at that time.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
On Nov. 18, the Beloit Plan Commission denied a conditional use permit request related to the surgery center following a spilt vote. At issue during the commission meeting was the interpretation of the zoning language cited by City of Beloit development staff that recommended Plan Commission approval and a subsequent approval by the Beloit City Council.
On Dec. 9, the plans for the surgery center were resubmitted by the company claiming the City of Beloit zoning code did not reference a previous type of use that would fit the surgery center, with the company contending the center would be considered a new use.
This marks a second delay in the case after no resolution came out of a board meeting after lengthy discussion regarding logistics of the path ahead for both OrthoIllinois and Beloit Health System on Feb. 9.
OrthoIllinois proposes building a 25,605-square-foot surgery center with ambulatory service and lodging suites at 1350 Gateway Blvd., on a 5.69-acre property. Project documents show the center may host up to 30 outpatient surgeries weekly with the ability to lodge patients overnight as needed. The facility would include four operating rooms, 12 patient recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing department and various support spaces.