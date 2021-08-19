BELOIT — Thanks to countless volunteers, sponsorships and community support, Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) has scored a home run as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
BMOW is inviting everyone out to the ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., from noon—4 p.m. on Sept. 18 to “fill the bases” with celebration.
BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand said BMOW will be serving up a home plate of delicious ballpark food, and there will be fun games and inflatables for the kids. If seniors need a ride, they can call BMOW to get signed up to ride in buses, which will escort certain guests to the event.
People need to RSVP by Sept. 3. People can visit www.beloitmealsonwheel.org or call 608-362-3683 or register at the BMOW office in-person at 424 College St.
Current and past volunteers and one guest may come for free; and children age 5 and under will be admitted for free. Admittance for all other community members will be $6 per person. Ballpark food will be served including hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and more. The affordable event is being held thanks to incredibly generous sponsors, Wiegand said.
“It’s like an open house, and it will be right after the Beloit Farmers Market on that Saturday,” she added.
The event will recognize volunteers and sponsors as well as celebrate BMOW’s big birthday.
“We wouldn’t be here without our volunteers, and they are the backbone of BMOW,” Wiegand said.
A ceremony will be held around 1:30 p.m. to honor volunteers and sponsors and video testimonials will be shown.
Wiegand said a grand day is expected and she thanked premier sponsors including ABC Supply, Alliant Energy, Kerry and Regal.
“We had a total of 35 businesses and individuals who have generously sponsored this event,” Weigand said.
BMOW Board President Chuck Wilson said he has been volunteering to deliver meals for nine years and has been a board member for four years.
“I enjoy every minute of it,” Wilson said.
Wilson said clients are appreciative, noting one lady on the F Route always tries to give him a ‘tip.’
“It just makes me feel good to be able to deliver. I don’t need a tip, I’m thankful I’m able to support this organization,” he said.
Wiegand said BMOW often acts as a big family for clients, not only delivering their meals, but providing companionship and keeping tabs on clients’ safety and well-being. Sometimes a BMOW volunteer might be the only person a client sees that day.
BMOW has 10 meal delivery routes and delivers seven days a week with 502 active volunteers. In 2020, BMOW served 35,822 meals to 209 seniors.
The Meals on Wheels concept began in England during WWII when German planes bombarded English soil and people lost their homes and the ability to cook for themselves. The Women’s Volunteer Service for Civil Defense responded to this emergency by preparing and delivering meals to their disadvantaged neighbors. The women also brought refreshments in canteens to servicemen during WWII which came to be known as “Meals on Wheels.”
Following the war, the United States embarked on its own experimental meal program, which began in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Today Meals on Wheels is in virtually every neighborhood with more than 5,000 programs throughout the nation.
Beginning July 12, 1971, BMOW volunteers started delivering meals in Beloit.
“In looking through these old scrapbooks, the mission and the philosophy has stayed the same,” Wiegand said.
Wiegand commended the people who made the organization what it is today, supporters and volunteers from service and church groups, businesses and more.
Wiegand noted Blackhawk Bank is one of BMOW’s longest-serving corporate partners and has been letting its employees donate their lunch break since 1994, or for 27 years. Back in 1971, Blackhawk State Bank was called Beloit State Bank and there was a Del Roberts who served as treasurer on BMOW’s first board of directors.
“The first meal deliveries were put into Styrofoam coolers and delivered using the Salvation Army station wagon. Major David Chase was on our first board of directors and was likely the person behind allowing BMOW to use the Salvation Army vehicle. The first meals were delivered by volunteers from the Beloit Chapter of the Red Cross and other citizens, service groups and churches from the community,” Wiegand said.