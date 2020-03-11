BELOIT—When you’re an Addams, bringing your fiancee home to the family is far from simple.
Beloit Memorial High School theatre students are ready to pull back the curtain on their spring production, “The Addams Family.”
Tackling portrayal of the classic characters in a new way, the play follows an amusing domino effect of surprise after Wednesday Addams—all grown up now—invites her soon-to-be husband to dinner with her family.
“I feel like it really connects across generations,” Theatre Director Greg Wallendal said. “It’s an incredibly timeless, balanced and fun script.”
Upcoming shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 13, 14, 20 and 21 at the high school. A matinee performance is also set for 2 p.m. on March 22. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.
Nicolaj Arroya, who portrays Gomez Addams, said the musical turns the traditional idea of a nuclear family on its head.
Morticia, a strong mother in the Addams clan, is the boss of a family that runs its own unique show.
“I enjoy that,” Arroya said. “They’re so eccentric. Social norms are totally foreign to them.”
The student cast members support each other throughout the rehearsal process and around shows. They are their own toughest critics, he said, and the positivity helps them all stay focused and have a good time together.
Arroya’s favorite scene in the play involves Gomez and Morticia, who dance and reconcile after a disagreement.
Lyndsey Turner, who plays Morticia, said the school musical is a modern take on the classic Addams family narratives.
In her own right, Morticia takes on the role of being “the man of the house,” she said.
“Morticia is such a unique character because she’s very, just different. She’s stern, yet also very put-together,” Turner said.
Songs including “One Normal Night” and “Death is Just Around the Corner” are among her favorites in the play.
As for the dynamic between the Addams clan and the family of Lucas, Wednesday’s love interest, Turner said they are total opposites and push the definition of normalcy in their own ways.
“The contrast between the families really shows,” Turner said.
Getting into character is made easier by putting on the costume, she said. It gives the cast extra confidence and helps bring their show to life.
Wallendal said he picked the play because of its balance of gender roles and familiarity among general audiences. He added the overall theme is a question among the characters about what is considered “normal” in a family.
Some scenes include student actors flying on stage using a rigging apparatus to make the show pop a little more.
“Special effects are always a big hit, and it’s a great experience for the students,” Wallendal said.
