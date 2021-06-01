BELOIT—Many of Beloit Memorial High School’s (BMHS) graduating seniors are poised for a bright future with little to no student loan debt.
More than $5 million in scholarship offerings have been awarded to the BMHS class of 2021.
“It is always exciting to see the number of scholarships awarded to our students,” said BMHS Principal Emily Pelz. “In our Academy model, we offer rigorous course selections, leadership opportunities, internships, job shadows, sports, arts, clubs, and more. These experiences allow our students the opportunity to create a future for themselves.”
The universities and colleges offering scholarships included Amherst, Brown, Stanford, Marquette, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Emory, Vanderbilt, Loyola, Beloit College, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Blackhawk Technical College, Syracuse, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and dozens more.
In addition to the scholarships offered directly from colleges and universities, the Stateline Community Foundation shared that 42 BMHS students received more than $200,000 in scholarship funds.
“We are so fortunate to have donors who care about the future of our students and community,” Executive Director of the Stateline Community Foundation Tara Tinder said. “As the cost of higher education continues to rise, scholarship support becomes increasingly valuable. A donor once said ‘You have two hands. One to help yourself, the second to help others.’”
School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser said he was impressed with the number and amount of scholarships awarded to the class of 2021, but not surprised.
“This is an amazing class of students. They overcame so much this past year. These students showed resilience and determination and created a sense of community and care for each other. The academic achievements of this graduating class are exceptional. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for each of them,” Keyser said.
Graduating senior Pedro Rosales, son of Yazmin Diaz and Oscar Martinez, said he was offered a total of $300,000 in scholarships from various educational institutions after applying. He settled on Vanderbilt University where his tuition will be covered as he will be receiving about $69,000 a year. He also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Stateline Community Foundation.
“The $1,000 scholarship will help me with my textbooks,” Rosales said.
A first generation college student, Pedro will double major in neuroscience and French with a concentration in Korean language. He plans to one day become a nurse practitioner.
Rosales has had a stellar academic record. He grew up with Spanish speaking parents and decided to add French to his language skills in high school. After lots of French courses at BMHS, last year he scored number one in the state for French 2 in the National French Contest of the American Association of Teachers of French. He looks forward to exploring Korean in the coming years.
Rosales said BMHS helped him realize his career goals and explore his interests and passions, and having a diverse community of students helped him gain a lot of different perspectives.
Sydney Prowse, daughter of Deb and Jeff Prowse, will major in biology at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota in hopes of becoming an emergency room or orthopedic physician. Prowse has received a little more than $43,000 a year from Gustavus in addition to scholarships from the Stateline Community Foundation for a little more than $4,000 and $500 from CareerTek.
“I’m really excited. The scholarships will help a lot because I want to go to medical school afterward, and that is very expensive,” Prowse said.
Prowse said those at BMHS have helped prepare her for the future, allowing her to take upper level math classes when she was a freshman and sophomore.
“They do a lot of outreach about scholarships, I’ve gotten a lot of emails about different scholarships with links to apply. It’s been really helpful,” she said.