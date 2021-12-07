BELOIT—Beloit Meals On Wheels (BMOW) volunteers will be delivering 130 We Care bags during the second week in December thanks to donations from individuals and local businesses.
On Tuesday, students from the Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) National Honor Society were filling and assembling the bags in preparation for the big distribution.
“We have had an amazing outpouring of support. The feedback we got last year about the We Care package distribution was overwhelming. Recipients said it felt like Christmas opening all the items. It really helped to brighten their day,” said BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
The packages will include essential items such as light bulbs, toilet paper, batteries, activity books, hand sanitizers, jar grippers, hand wipes and more. One volunteer, who is a beekeeper, donated two-ounce bottles of honey.
“Who doesn’t like honey?” Wiegand asked.
Wiegand noted Beloit Senior Living wrapped up kitchen towels with inspirational messages.
Participating students Tuesday included Alexandra Perez-Guzman, Monica Aguilar, Natalie Bosco and Raven Regenold.
“It’s cool that big and small businesses want to give back to our community,” Regenold said.
“We can be examples for the younger students who are coming to high school. They see there are lots of things to get involved in,” Perez Guzman said.
“And it’s really easy to volunteer,” Bosco added.
“We are able to give back. We can help out. Even if it’s small things like this, it makes a big difference to others,” Aguilar said.
After the We Care distribution, Wiegand said there will be breakfast bag distribution in January. The breakfast boxes will consist of cereal, oatmeal, apple sauce and other items.
The Subaru Share the Love Event runs Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, 2022. As part of the program, Subaru donates $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.
Subaru also donates $250 to Meals on Wheels America as it’s one of four national participating charities and a share of the donation from Subaru vehicles sold at participating Subaru retailers.
Last year, for example, Beloit Meals on Wheels received a grant donation of $4,800 from Subaru through Meals on Wheels America.
“It’s all about sharing the love this holiday season and we have such a caring community that helps us do this,” Wiegand said.
Some of the following donations have been made: Ace Hardware Elmwood, AA batteries; All Saints Catholic Academy, Share the Love cards; Amy Lokrantz, colored pencils; Beloit Family Eye Care, microfiber lens cleaners in bag; Beloit Jr. Woman’s Club, decorations for toilet paper; Beloit Public Library, homebound book flyer and pens; Beloit Senior Fair Committee, activity books and markers; Beloit Senior Living, blessing towels; Blackhawk Bank, note cards, large print puzzle books & pens; Blackhawk Community Credit Union, hand sanitizers, bags and pens; Bob Sackmann—First Community Credit Union, toilet paper; Council On Aging, coloring books; Cyndy Macnees, calendars; Daily Murphy Wisch, calendars; Dustin and Meghan Gronau, honey; Focus On Energy LED light bulbs; Hormel, peanut butter and chili; Jackson Repaal, masks; Jane Lane, Kleenex; Kerry, fuzzy socks; Laurie Terwillinger, candy canes; Lina Bennett, Sharon Dressler and Linda Klebsdel, Christmas cards and candy; Midwest Dental, toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss; Misty Laub, Kleenex, toothpaste and powder; Penny Hansen, pens and masks; Physicians Mutual, letter openers; Sherri Haakenson, Kleenex and mints; SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, First Aid kits; State Farm—Terry Sminchek, magnets, chapstick, pens, chip clips and notepads; Sue & John Waxler, Kleenex; Walgreens, Kleenex; and Youth 2 Youth 4 Change, Post-It notes.