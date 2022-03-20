BELOIT—A group of students from Beloit Memorial High School helped clean up Big Hill Park on Wednesday.
Raven Regenold and Anna Olson coordinated the litter pickup event with students from the BMHS National Honor Society. Regenold took the initiative and came up with the idea for the event. Regenold contacted Brenda Plakans, Executive Director of Welty Environmental Center, to get permission to use the space and come up with the plan.
Olson helped coordinate dates and times for the students to all be able to attend the event. There were five total students including Regenold and Olson in attendance. Kayle Olson, Tessa Dungen, and Naoki Nikora also participated in the event. Tessa Dungen wasn’t part of NHS, but wanted to help out with the project.
“We were able to fill a garbage bag full of litter around the Park,” Regenold explained.
They found biodegradable trash around the park. The group considered the day a success and were happy to see the park cleaner, noting how important the park is to the community and people living in the area.
“Big Hill Park is a place for people to get together, go on hikes with their spices, or walk their dogs,” Kayla Olson said.
The students thought it was important to preserve this community space for all to use.
The group of students are planning more community outreach events such as a blood drive and working with hospice patients.