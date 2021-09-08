BELOIT - Beloit Police are investigating an anonymous threat outside of Beloit Memorial High School, according to a Facebook post by the department this morning.
“Out of an abundance of caution while we investigate the credibility of this potential threat, the school is currently on a soft lockdown. We are collaborating with the School District of Beloit, and the lockdown will be lifted at a time to be determined,” the post stated.
Parents and guardians were asked not to come to the high school at this time. The students will be in their classes when the soft lockdown is concluded. More information will be provided as available.