Blue Color Coffee opened its new, larger shop at 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit on Tuesday, with a healthy crowd of customers turning out.

BELOIT- Blue Collar Coffee Co. welcomed a crowd to its new location Grand Avenue on Tuesday.

“We saw a great turnout for the first day,” said Dennis Fenrick, area director of restaurants for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Many people stopped by and we’re excited to welcome the community into this new location.”

