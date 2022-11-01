BELOIT- Blue Collar Coffee Co. welcomed a crowd to its new location Grand Avenue on Tuesday.
“We saw a great turnout for the first day,” said Dennis Fenrick, area director of restaurants for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Many people stopped by and we’re excited to welcome the community into this new location.”
Blue Collar Coffee can now be found at 108 W. Grand Ave. The previous location was next door to Truk’t at 408 Pleasant St.
The previous location will be used as a private invite space for Truk’t, according to Fenrick.
“The new location is 2,400 square feet, the previous location was 1,050 square feet,” Fenrick said.
The location at Pleasant Street closed on Oct. 23 while the new location was being set up and staff was trained.
“We have added a couple of new people to our staff,” Fenrick said. “We may add more as business dictates.”
The new location includes a larger indoor space and will eventually include outdoor seating, according to Fenrick. There is seating for 46 people.
The hours of operation have not changed for customers who have frequented the previous location. They are open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m.—4 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.—4 p.m.
The second floor of the building is still under construction and will have an available office for lease.
The menu has also had some changes to it.
“We’ve added more breakfast and lunch sandwiches including the ham & gouda, turkey and Havarti and chicken pesto,” Fenrick explained.
Fenrick thinks the new location will be a perfect fit for their business and customer base.
“This new location, overlooking the river, gives our guests an even better view of Beloit while serving the best quality coffee drinks, teas and breakfast and lunch sandwiches,” Fenrick said. “We want Blue Collar to be a gathering place for the community and this new, larger location is the perfect spot. We’re excited to provide our customers with more convenience when they visit Blue Collar.”