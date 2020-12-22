BELOIT—Blue Collar Body Shop, 2730 S. Bartells Drive, is about to make even more dreams come true thanks to its expansion project and growing services.
The business which provides auto restoration work, will be offering more mechanical and electrical work in addition to its interior and fabrication offerings. Plans are also underway to erect a new 40-by-80-foot building west of its current facility this spring.
By having a second building on site, the hope is to do fabrication and welding functions in one facility and painting and finishing in the other.
As services expand, the business is going to be offering auto starts, stereo installations and window tinting as well as full detailing and ceramic coating.
“We want to do the complete car here in-house from A to Z,” said co-owner and Harold’s son Jason Thompson.
The business can do work on ‘daily drivers’ or restore high-end and vintage vehicles. It can repair minor dents and damage and offers painting including airbrushing and pinstriping as well as services for motorcycles.
Owner Harold Thompson and his son Jason Thompson and Rob Partipilo (stepson) opened the business three years ago after Harold’s retirement. Harold had been working on cars since age 16, having owned 140 hot rods and classic cars over the years.
“My brother Don Thompson and I have built many cars over the years,” Harold said.
Jason and Rob were eager to join as they both have a passion for vehicle restoration. Rob said he wanted to help customers that had abandoned cars in their garages and needed help getting them restored.
“We try to make people’s dreams come true,” Rob said.
They brought on Harold’s brother Don Thompson to work as a technician and his nephew Arne Thompson as an employee and to work on the website and social media. Other team members include fabrication specialist Joel Salter, electrical technician Clint Nitz and grandson and apprentice Evan Thompson.
Over the years the team members and their decades of experience helped many people finally restore the dream cars which had been sitting idle for years. Restoring a car to its former glory can be especially exciting for those vehicle owners who couldn’t find the time to do it themselves.
“The best thing about opening this business is hearing the stories about the cars we do. It’s amazing how much a car can mean to somebody,” Rob Partipilo said.
“You can’t believe the expression on their face when they see their car. It makes my whole year,” Harold said.
Harold Thompson recalled the shop doing all the paint and body work for a 1969 Chevelle convertible which went on to win a plethora of car shows. Another customer, who has a business restoring Chevelles, uses Blue Collar Body Shop for all his paint and fabrication needs.
As proud members of Blue Ribbon Classics, Harold and the team have designed and built the trophies for Autorama for the past two years.