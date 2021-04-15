BELOIT—The Bloomin’ Bunch is looking for a few good green thumbs.
The volunteer team, which works on gardens in Riverside Park, is seeking others to join them. The crew weeds, plants, cleans and changes things around, after consulting with city staff.
The group meets on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for about two hours.
“And we are trying to get together a Friday group at the same time,” said volunteer Bill Gibson.
There are about 15 people in the group, but more are needed. This year the group will begin on April 20. The weed warriors meet at the Rotary Center in Riverside Park before departing to their work.
“The more people we have, the more we can do. The people who work in the parks work very hard and we are trying to help them out as much as we can,” Gibson said.
Tools are available, although people are welcome to bring their own.
“We can provide just about anything to anyone. We really welcome anyone. We can always use the help, and they get donuts while they are there,” Gibson said.
Some volunteers will bring their own plants to share.
“We are doing it to help the city and make the park nicer for people who go there, and we are doing it because we just enjoy getting together,” she said.
It’s Gibson’s seventh year tending the gardens.
“I was invited by a friend to come and try it, and I was hooked. It was fun, and I felt like being outside and doing something. It was a great way to spend my Tuesday morning,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the volunteers have gone from maintaining five gardens to nine this year.
“It’s really going to need a lot of work. We expanded the number of areas we are trying to take care of. It’s really hard to keep ahead of things,” he said.
Some of the work will include raking and cutting back of plants.
“We try to get everything in order. In mid may we will start putting in annuals. That’s with the help of the city crews,” Gibson said. “It’s like any garden. Everything needs to be cared for.”
Despite the work, Gibson said the group has a good time and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.
“We always have good tans at the end of the year,” Gibson added.
For more information people can contact Friends of Riverfront at 608-362-0964.