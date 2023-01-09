Blood drives scheduled in Beloit, Roscoe Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock River Valley Blood Center will host several blood drives in coming weeks.The first blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit. The Bucciferro family will be hosting the blood drive.There will be another mobile blood drive held from noon — 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Riverside Park at 1160 Riverside Drive in Beloit.The Roscoe Lions will host a blood drive from noon — 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church at 10816 Main St., Roscoe.Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information and a listing of other blood drives, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blood Drives Rock River Valley Blood Center Mcdonalds Roscoe United Methodist Church Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group present sports facility options Beloit's Regina Hendrix inspired by the beauty and culture of Kenya South Beloit man arrested on drug related warrants Beloit School Board candidate filing deadline extended Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime