Blood drive set in Rockton on Saturday
Clint Wolf
Jan 4, 2023

ROCKTON—The Jaimie Cox Foundation will present a blood drive from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday at the gym at Hononegah Community High School, 307 Salem St.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.