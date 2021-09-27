JANESVILLE—SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., will hold a blood drive with ImpactLife from 1—6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

All blood types are needed, as community blood bank supplies have been at critical levels throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors are asked to please eat before coming, and make note that the last date to donate blood somewhere else was Aug. 12, 2021.

Masks and appointments are required. Sign up by visiting https://bit.ly/2Xr3H9C .

Donors will receive their choice of a retro T-Shirt or gift card as a thank you for donating blood.

Anyone with additional questions may reach out to Community Health Manager Megan Timm at 608-373-8903.

Recommended for you