ROCKFORD - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) plans to end antibody testing for blood donors on June 30 due to the high cost the blood center is incurring to test the donations.

Since August of 2020, RRVBC has performed more than 33,000 COVID-19 antibody tests on blood donors.

Since November 2020 when testing was changed to detect antibodies to both the virus and the vaccine, the antibody positivity rate among blood donors has been above 95%.

