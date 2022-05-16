hot Blood center in Rockford to stop antibody testing Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) plans to end antibody testing for blood donors on June 30 due to the high cost the blood center is incurring to test the donations.Since August of 2020, RRVBC has performed more than 33,000 COVID-19 antibody tests on blood donors.Since November 2020 when testing was changed to detect antibodies to both the virus and the vaccine, the antibody positivity rate among blood donors has been above 95%.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Antibody Test Covid-19 Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Roman's Supermarket to open in Beloit Yet more turmoil at school district Six arrested in Beloit after search warrants executed Beloit teens accused of attempted car theft Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime