TOWN OF ROCK—Blackhawk Technical College’s new Public Safety and Transportation Center is expected to be complete in June allowing the college to offer new training and education opportunities at it’s central campus between Beloit and Janesville.
Instruction and traning already has been taking place in the areas of the project that have been completed.
The $32 million construction project was made possible when voters approve a referendum for the project in November of 2020. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new center was held last year, marking the beginning of construction.
Facilities at the site already complete include the new Center for Transportation Studies (CTS) building; the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course pad; the Commercial Driver’s training area; the Fire Tower and training area; and the Motorcycle Safety Course.
The project has seen some delays in receiving materials necessary for some aspects of the center. A delay in building supplies has been a common occurance for many builders during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Balsamo said the project has progressed fairly smoothly.
“Overall, the construction of our Center for Transportation Studies building and the other project components, including the emergency Vehicle Operator Course, has gone as planned, and we are looking forward to spring when we can really start to utilize more of the main training grounds, including the scenario training village,” Pierner said in an interview in February.
The fire simulation area, which includes a two-story house, storefront building and the simulation building, will be completed around May, with the observation building being completed by June.
The new center is being built on a formerly vacant property at the corner of West Sunny Lane and Prairie Street along the northeast corner of Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus.
Once completed, the center will cover various programs including Automotive Technician, CDL/Truck Driver Training, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician, Electric Power Distribution, Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Protection Technician, Law Enforcement, Motorcycle Rider Safety, as well as professional training and skills development.
“These new state-of-the-art facilities will provide the community with a multi-purpose, local and dedicated training center where public safety and transportation students and professionals can train on specialized equipment, including a road course, in a safe environment,” Pierner said. “Our vision is for BTC to be the No. 1 choice for education and training in our region, and the completion of this project will get us one step closer to making that vision a reality.”
Blackhawk Technical College offers many education and training opportunities at its campuses. BTC campuses are at the following locations:
- Central Campus between Beloit and Janesville, 6004 S. County Road G.
- Monroe Campus at 210 Fourth Ave., Monroe.
- Advanced Manufacturing Training Center at 15 Plumb St., Milton.
BTC also has programs at Beloit Even Start, the Beloit Public Library, Brodhead High School and the Rock County Jail.