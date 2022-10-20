BTC Groundbreaking

Blackhawk Technical College Vice President of Finance and College Operations Renea Ranguette, BTC Fire and Emergency Services Program Coordinator Rob Balsamo, BTC Director of Advancement and Foundation Lisa Hurda, Blackhawk’s Law Enforcement Program Coordinator Troy Egger, BTC President Tracy Pierner, Janesville School District Superintendent and Blackhawk District Board Member Mark Holzman. Co-President of JP Cullen George Cullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services at Prent and Blackhawk District Board Member Rachel Andres and Principal Architect at Angus-Young Bradley Werginz gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of Blackhawk Technical College’s New Public Safety Education Center.

 Provided by Bradley Ziegler

TOWN OF ROCK—On Wednesday Blackhawk Technical College began construction on the final phase of the college’s Public Safety—Transportation Complex project.

The new Public Safety Education Center broke ground earlier this week at the central campus. The complex will provide class space for the college’s emergency services, fire and police education programs. The new space also will include a track, gym and fitness center.