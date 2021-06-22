JANESVILLE—The vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will begin to ramp down operations as vaccination rates continue to remain low, with the clinic set to close by mid-July.
Hours at the site were reduced this week as Wednesday are now removed from the clinic’s days of operation. The clinic will remain open from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to host one of the DHS-AMI Community-based vaccination clinics in Rock County. We know that this clinic has provided convenient and easy access to the vaccine for residents throughout the region and we are very appreciative of our partnership with Blackhawk Technical College to offer space in their facility,” said Katrina Harwood, Rock County Health Officer. “We are working with vaccine providers throughout Rock County to continue mobile clinics, and we will work with our Vaccine Advisory Committee to ensure equitable access.”
The Rock County Public Health Department said hours at the clinic will “gradually decline until the site is closed on or before July 17.”
“Reduced hours and closure date will be determined by demand for vaccine in Rock County, tapering from five days per week to one to two days and ultimately ceasing operations,” the health department notice states.
The clinic will operate “week-to-week based on demand.”
For those who still wish to secure a COVID-19 vaccine at the BTC site, a two dose option for ages 12 and up and a one dose option for ages 18 and up are available and walk-ins are welcome. For individuals who select the two-dose option, every effort will be made to provide that second dose on-site or at a convenient local partner.
Parent or guardian consent is required for individuals under 18 years of age. Consent must be provided in-person. To schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064.
Those who need transportation assistance, please phone 211 to arrange a free ride. Additionally, from now until July 4, Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to and from your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Since the week of April 4 when 9,584 vaccinations were given in Rock County, the county has seen fewer than 8,000 doses administered in the following weeks and months, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
State vaccine data shows 48.6% of Rock County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43.9% of residents are fully-vaccinated.