TOWN OF ROCK — Blackhawk Technical College will reopen campuses to students and staff starting on Monday, according to an announcement from the college.
The move signals the college is moving into stage five of its seven-stage reopening plan. Blackhawk Technical College has been closed since March 18 and the majority of spring semester instruction was offered online.
“We are confident in our safety protocols and excited to welcome more students and employees back to our campuses as we move to the next stage in our reopening plan,” Blackhawk Technical College President Tracy Pierner said. “We are in the workforce development business. To that end, we must be responsive to the needs of our community and available for students who want to continue their training and education.”
The reopening includes the BTC Central Campus at 6004 S. County Road G in the Town of Rock, the Monroe Campus at 210 Fourth Ave., Monroe, the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center at 15 Plumb St., Milton and the Center for Transportation Studies at 1740 W. U.S. Highway 14, Janesville.
Face masks will be required inside all college buildings, including classrooms and labs.
Pierner highlighted the education platform MyEdChoice as a way for students to choose to either attend online, in-person at a set time, or via video conferencing. Students can mix and match how they attend class and pick the option that is best for them.
“MyEdChoice is like online, only better. With the uncertainty around the public health crisis, students can choose to be safer-at-home or they are welcome to come to campus. It gives students more control of their education and schedule,” Pierner said.
For more information on the 7-stages or the college’s response to COVID-19 visit Blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.