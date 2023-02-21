Culinary arts students cut up slices of pie before that start of Blackhawk Technical College’s annual Soul Food Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Hosted by Blackhawk’s Multi-Cultural Alliance, the Student Government Association, the Culinary Arts Department and the BTC Foundation, the luncheon supports scholarships and is a key part of the college’s Black History Month celebration.
JANESVILLE — Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) celebrated diversity Tuesday at its annual Soul Food Luncheon, a celebration of authentic southern food and music to honor Black history.
Ticket sales for the event will fund the college’s diversity scholarship fund. Diversity scholarships ranges from $250 to $1,000 each semester, and can be awarded to multiple students.
Two scholarship recipients, Jalil Luckey and Linh Trinh, spoke during the luncheon about how the scholarship helped their pursuit of an education at BTC.
Luckey is a digital marketing student. He moved to Beloit from California as a child. Luckey dropped out of high school in 2012. Luckey, now 29, made ends meet by taking factory jobs.
About five years after dropping out of high school, he enrolled in Fresh Start to get his GED at BTC.
“I did music. I did photography. So I thought, ‘Maybe I should go to school for this,’” Luckey said.
Luckey went to BTC to fill out paperwork because he didn’t know what to do. He had some money, but not enough for college. He filled out applications, including for the diversity scholarship.
“It really helped me pay for a bunch of stuff that I am still trying to figure out,” Luckey said.
Trinh, also of Beloit, is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. After high school, she was not finding work she was enjoying. Trinh’s dad contracted COVID and almost died from it, she said. When he was in recovery and went in for x-rays, she became interested in the medical field. Trinh decided to go to school for radiography. She was concerned about not being able to afford it, so she applied for the diversity scholarship.
“I won the scholarship but I always think the scholarship is for all of us. People of diversity — we have to think with each other. We have to show everyone that we are just as capable. We can succeed just like anyone else. We are just as good,” Trinh said.
Linda Fair, an academic advisor at the college, was the emcee for the luncheon. Prior to the event, the luncheon meant a lot to her as a Black American and because it gives people at the college a chance to “come together.”
“Soul food is at the root of Black history,” Fair said.
Food at the Soul Food Luncheon was prepared by the college’s culinary arts students. Culinary arts instructor Mark Olson has done the Soul Food Luncheon for 30 years, with 20 of those having been with students preparing the food. Prior to then, outside entities from Janesville and Beloit brought food to the college for it to be served, he said.
“It’s a great experience because we’re teaching them a couple things we can’t normally teach them in our curriculum — large amounts of food. We’re feeding about 240 people today. The preparation of that cannot possibly be done totally today,” Olson said.
Olson plans for at least one banquet style event per semester with hopes each student will have four to five of these experiences prior to graduation.
It was important for the students, Olson said, to have a diversity lesson too.
“One of the things we push is when they leave here is that the workforce is pretty diverse. You don’t get to pick who you get to work with. You work with cross sections of the population,” Olson said. “It’s also a part of the learning experiences and exposing students to that aspect of employment.”
Students made cornbread, catfish, baked and fried chicken, coleslaw, black-eyed peas, candied yams, collard greens, okra, macaroni and cheese, barbecue ribs, peach cobbler, sweet potato pie and red velvet cupcakes.
Adam Dobson made collard greens Tuesday. He is in his third semester in the culinary arts program. He said the three events, including the Soul Food Luncheon, gave him valuable experience for his career.
“We did a lot of prep for them yesterday. We had 40 pounds of greens. We had to pick them a part and everything,” Dobson said.
It was the first time in three years the college was able to have the luncheon in person.