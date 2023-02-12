BWB expo

Merchandise and services were on display during the Black Women in Business Expo held Saturday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. Organizers and vendors at the expo paid respects to Vickie Lynn, one of the founders of the expo, who recently passed away.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - The Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red and yellow on Saturday, in celebration of both Black History Month and the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo.

Also, family and friends honored the memory of expo founder Vickie Lynn who passed away only a few days before this year's expo.