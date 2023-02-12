Merchandise and services were on display during the Black Women in Business Expo held Saturday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. Organizers and vendors at the expo paid respects to Vickie Lynn, one of the founders of the expo, who recently passed away.
BELOIT - The Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red and yellow on Saturday, in celebration of both Black History Month and the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo.
Also, family and friends honored the memory of expo founder Vickie Lynn who passed away only a few days before this year's expo.
Lynn founded the Black Women in Business Expo in 2019 because she noticed that there were many Black female business owners in the area with no way to network or communicate with each other. So she created the expo to bring them together.
Despite the death of their founder, the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo continued on, largely due to the efforts of the remaining members on the organizing committee. The committee planned to surprise Lynn with a roast this year, but the event was reshaped into a toast and roast, due to her passing.
Lynn's family attended the expo to speak about her, including her siblings, children, and grandchildren.
“She was my foundation for everything,” said Marshall Davis, Lynn’s eldest son. “She laid the groundwork for all my ambitions, curiosity, and fears.”
In addition to the toast and roast, a number of other speakers were featured as well as entertainment. Fab Dance & Fitness Academy performed a dance routine, DJ Queen provided music, and a plethora of speakers presented, including Sarah Branch, Tara Wilhelmi, Michale Phason, and Thema Robinson.
The expo’s popularity has grown every year since its inception, and this year had more than 55 vendors, according to Paquita Purnell, committee member and owner of Blessed Divine Creations.
“People really love the event,” Purnell said. “(The biggest challenge was) knowing we have to do it without (Vickie). She brought a certain kind of energy.”
The record number of vendors present gave people many shopping opportunities. Among the goodies available were food, dessert, clothing, jewelry, art, cosmetics, as well as information about local businesses and non-profits.
A $1 entry fee for the expo is to be donated to the Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation and New Life International Ministries Church.
The sponsors involved in the expo included Blessed Divine Creations, Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Queen P’s Throne, Dope Curvy Chick, Rock County Jumpstart, JN Marketing, Father & Sons Cleaning Services, Keilanna Rose Designs, Flying AJ’s Towing, LLC, Monarch Ambition LLC, Open Air Duct Cleaning, Color Me Woman, Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation, New Life Ministries of Wisconsin, Inc., Steve Caya Personal Injury Law, Center for Truth and Healing, and the YWCA of Rock County, among others.