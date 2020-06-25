ROCKTON—There will be an “Elder Sit With” in support of Black Lives Matter and to protest extreme use of force by police sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rock Valley on Saturday.
The event is planned for 10—11 a.m. in front of the church at 329 School St. The group will be sitting because this cause aligns with the Seven Principles of Unitarian Universalism. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
