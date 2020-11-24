BELOIT—After the first virtual Black Business Week Expo launched Monday night with hundreds of participants, organizers at Rock County Jumpstart are hopeful for strong attendance this week.
The event is aimed at promoting Black small business owners in the Stateline Area and encouraging people to shop local for the holidays, particularly on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28).
“You folks officially kicked off Black Business Week. This is very exciting,” Rock County Jumpstart Founder and Executive Director Genia Stevens told participants Monday.
Stevens told the Beloit Daily News that more than 300 people attended the live stream between via Facebook and Zoom on Monday.
She expected the number of participants to increase a little each day, and she anticipates a large number of viewers on Black Friday.
An in-person pop up event originally planned for Saturday has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 infections in the area and Rock County moving back to Phase One of its reopening plan.
All vendors’ presentations can be viewed either at 5 p.m. each night or online at rockcountyjumpstart.org.
Blessed Divine Creations owner Paquita Purnell was one of four small business owners who presented via Zoom Monday. Purnell said they give thanks to God for their ability to start a business and help others.
Blessed Divine Creations is a mother-daughter business that specializes in gifts like birthday outfits, body oils, baby products, fragrances, hair accessories, bow ties, and more. For more information, visit their website at bdcreations.org.
CEOs of Tomorrow owner Roxie Hentz and two of her staff members also presented on their nonprofit organization.
“We’re happy to be here,” Hentz said.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is to encourage youths to learn how to run a business and develop key life skills. They have kits available for youths to sell things like homemade lotions or gummy candies while balancing fun with learning.
Their website is ceosoftomorrow.com/impactfulcreations.
Snacks and Stuff Truck owner Tennisha Loggins shared some insight of her business with viewers. She makes cakes, sweets, home-cooked meals and can cater to family events or office parties.
She added that she is able to travel to Janesville or as far as Monroe, Wisconsin for food deliveries.
Her website is snacksandstufftruck.com.
The final presenter was Alkeme Wellness owner Courtney Scott.
Scott said her business focuses on healthy lifestyles, body positivity and some accessories such as herbal teas, bath products or t-shirts.
Her business model involves offering group sessions to promote physical activity and assisting with baby showers or family events. She has worked with Beloit College’s Help Yourself program organizers before.
“I enjoyed spending this time with you all, as well as the other vendors,” Scott said as the first day’s live stream wrapped up.
For more details on Scott’s business, go to alkemewellness.com.
Other area small businesses lined up for the business expo this week include:
Monarch Ambition, LLC; QB’s Magnetic Creations; Ujaama Business Association; Noni Lynn’s Naturals; The Sophisticated Lady; Crowned Cravings; M&M Creations; Keilanna Rose Designs; Always & Forever; Sunshine Photo; Village Girl Boutique; B.Laine Fashion Jewelry; Bossy Beauty On Business With Babies; Reflections of US; EOTO CPS; Xpressory Bling by Teena; and I’dream.
For more information, go to rockcountyjumpstart.org.