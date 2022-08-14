Several business owners were honored during the Black Business Month Luncheon held Friday at the Beloit Historical Society. Black business owners honored included, from left, Martha Enis, Patricia Majeed, Mary Sandlin, Loyd Majeed, Genia Stevens, Corey Montalvo, Paquita Reddish-Purnell and Anne Hlavacka. Stevens hosted the event.
BELOIT—The 2022 Black Business Month Luncheon and Awards Ceremony filled the Beloit Historical Society with individuals from all over the community, on Friday.
Genia Stevens, founder of Rock County Jumpstart and supervisor for District 13 on the Rock County Board, hosted the event to celebrate Black owned businesses in Rock County.
Several businesses were honored at the luncheon, with the event kicking off with a short video showcasing some of the Black owned businesses based in Rock County.
The first award given out was to Clippers & Curls which received the legacy award.
“This business started 35 years ago and has paved the way for many local Black businesses and entrepreneurs today,” Stevens noted.
“I wanted my legacy to be about the community and that I am a brother,” noted Loyd Majeed, owner of Clippers & Curls.
Martha Enis accepted the award of Business of the Year for her business—RonMar Tasty Popcorn.
“I am accepting this award on behalf of my husband,” Enis noted. “I am usually in the background running the business, to make sure the business is being run right.”
RonMar Tasty Popcorn can be found at the Janesville Mall. They serve “Chicago style” popcorn to the community of Rock County.
The third award given was the Lotus Award. This award which was newly introduced this year recognizes businesses who have a promising future and are in the process of blooming.
Montalvo and Son Services were the first winners of this award.
“Thank you everyone for the award and recognition,” Corey Montalvo said. “Thank you to our supporters, customers and the community.”
Paquita Reddish-Purnell, for the second year in a row, won the Peer Mentor of the Year Award.
Purnell-Reddish is the owner of Blessed Divine Creations and is a member of Black Women in Business Beloit.
“I want to thank God for the path he helped put me on,” Reddish-Purnell noted. “I may not know everything but what I do know I want to share. My motto is that if we work together we all win.”
The final award was issued to Anne Hlavacka. She received the Mentor of The Year Award.
Hlavacka is the director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (CEI).
“I appreciate being recognized today at this event by you all,” Hlavacka noted.
There were several speakers at the event as well who spoke to the local business owners and Black community.
Jason Fields, President/CEO—Madison Region Economic Partnership, spoke to the audience giving business and life advice.
“Everyone here needs to have a come to Jesus moment and ask themselves a few simple questions,” Field noted. “Are the things I am currently doing working? If the answer to this question is no, then you know what you need to do.”
Beloit City Council Vice President Nancy Forbeck came to the event representing the council.
“Our goal is to always celebrate individuals and break down systematic barriers in our society and community,” Forbeck noted. “Congratulations to all you have achieved this day. I am looking forward to hearing what we can do to help Black owned businesses.”