BELOIT—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is ready to make up for a couple of its 2020 postponed concerts in an exciting new venue—The Castle in Beloit.
The upcoming events, to be held in Beloit and Janesville, will be BJSO’s first concerts since 2019.
“This is a first in the History of the Castle to host the full orchestra. John made adjustments to create space in the choir loft by the organ so the brass instruments will be elevated. The sound in the acoustical amazing sanctuary will be epic. Dr. (Robert) Tomaro has picked an array of Beethoven arrangements for a magnificent concert that will feed the soul. There will be Castle surprises and smiles guaranteed,” said Jody Wittnebel.
“It’s going to be a very intimate and warm venue at the Castle. We’ve done smaller concerts there, but not with the full symphony,” BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro said.
Tomaro said the concert will be relaxed and people will feel comfortable similar to the Pops concerts feel.
“They will be amazed how beautiful and fun the music will be,” Tomaro said.
The orchestra had to postpone concerts celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote and Beethoven’s 250th Birthday.
Guest Soloists will include Sara Lemen, soprano, and Sarah Gartshore, soprano. Lemen is also the new executive director of BJSO, and the public will be able to meet her.
The first concert will be in Janesville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center 408 S. Main St.
The second concert will be in Beloit at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at The Castle, 501 Prospect Ave.
Tickets can be purchased at beloitjanesvillesymphony.org or at the door if people arrive early.
The tickets are $20 for adults age 15 and over. Children will be admitted free and students with a school ID will be charged $5.
Lemen is a local performer and music teacher. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from The Chicago Music Conservatory at Roosevelt University in Chicago and a Master of Music from Northern Illinois University (NIU).
Lemen has performed with groups all over the Stateline and Chicagoland area. For the past decade, Lemen has taught private voice and piano lessons at The Bloomingdale School of Music, The NIU Community School for The Arts and her private studio. She was the music director at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockton, Sunday soloist for The First Church of Jesus Christ Scientist in Hinsdale and elementary music teacher at Alpine Academy in Rockford.
Currently she sits on the board of Voci d’estate; Voices of Summer NFP Vocal Program and is the new executive director of BJSO.
BJSO was founded in 1953. The BJSO performs a series of classical and pops concert throughout the year. Beginning as a volunteer community orchestra in 1953 at Beloit College, it has grown into a respected regional orchestra in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.