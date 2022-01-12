Those with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) reported almost sellout crowds at its four performances of “BJSO Holiday Pops: The Nutcracker Ballet” performance at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in December, and is planning for its upcoming spring concerts, according to Executive Director Sara Lemen.
People may want to mark their calendar for March 26 and 27 when BJSO holds Las Obras Maestras Latinas with guest performer Thomas Aquino. He is the 2020 Twisted Spruce Music Foundation Guitar Prize Winner, a 501©3 nonprofit organization founded to advance music composition, performance and education, Lemen said.
Aquino, from Chicago, studied for 10 years with Jack Cecchini, a prominent figure in the Chicago guitar community. Aquino was awarded the Barbara and David Jacobs Scholarship to attend the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music as an undergraduate. He has taken master classes with leading guitarists such as Christopher Parkening, Jorge Caballero and Adam Holzman. In 2018, Aquino placed second in the classical category of the Wilson Center Guitar Competition.
Lemen said BJSO is starting the second half of its 2021-2022 season on a high note following its groundbreaking “BJSO Holiday Pops: The Nutcracker Ballet.” The live orchestra paired with dancers from area studios under the leadership of Company Director and Dance Instructor for Stoughton Center for the Arts and BJSO Dance Director and Choreographer Britton Dorcey was a big hit. Lemen said the successful event created new fans and supporters through its outreach and high attendance.
“Many of our musicians have played these pieces on numerous occasions. I’ve been pulled aside by just as many to hear how sharing the stage with the dancers changed it for them in the most beautiful of ways,” added BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro.
“We performed for four practically sold-out audiences at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Our social media reach exceeded 23,000 from just getting started late in the summer. This experience proved to me that our community loves the arts and will show up to support the arts,” Dorcey said.
The diverse group of dancers represented Life Dance Academy, Veracity Dance Project and 5678 Dance Studio of Janesville; Marx Dance Academy and the Rising Stars School of Baton Tumbling and Dance of Beloit; Stoughton Center for the Arts; Miss Andrea’s Dance Factory in Rockton, Illinois; Starlight Dance Studio in Edgerton; and Fort Atkinson’s Main Street Dance Studio. Dancers from No Limits Dance also participated. No Limits is a program for individuals with autism, down syndrome, sensory processing disorder, intellectual disabilities and other learning differences and physical challenges.
Lemen said BJSO’s big fundraiser concert will be held in May, but local businesses can donate to the silent auction by contacting her via email at exec@beloitjanesvillesymphony.org. Monetary donations can be made through its website http://www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org/ or mailed to BJSO, PO Box 185, Beloit, WI 53512. BJSO is also seeking volunteers.
BJSO, now in its sixty-eighth year, is the professional symphony orchestra of Rock County. In addition to its series of classical and pops concerts, each year it performs Independence Day concerts in Janesville and Beloit, which are offered free. Beginning as a volunteer community orchestra in 1953 at Beloit College, it has grown into a regional orchestra in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Founded by Lewis Dalvit in 1953, the BJSO baton was passed on to Crawford Gates in 1963 and, in 1999, to Tomaro. He is currently active in area schools, bringing his original educational program “Conducting Kids” to area middle schools to support the BJSO’s mission of engaging and enriching the community through the power and performance of live symphonic music.